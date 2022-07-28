Lewis Freestone: Cheltenham defender signs two-year extension
Cheltenham Town defender Lewis Freestone has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 22-year-old signed for the Robins in August 2020 after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion.
Freestone, who plays at left wing-back and across the back three, has made 58 appearances for the League One club.
"It's in my character and nature to have a more senior role in the team," Freestone said.
"Despite my age, I think it's in my personality to be a role model and a little bit of a leader-especially to lads my age because I can always push them on."
Freestone began his career at Peterborough United and still had a year left on his current Cheltenham deal but has agreed a two-year extension.