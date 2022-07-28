Last updated on .From the section Northampton

As well as Northampton, Tyler Magloire had loan spells at Rochdale, Hartlepool and Motherwell while he was at Blackburn

Northampton Town have signed Tyler Magloire from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The defender has agreed a three-year contract with the Cobblers after a successful loan spell with the club last season.

Magloire, 23, came through the ranks at Blackburn, but only played seven times for them and went out on loan four times.

He is Northampton's 10th signing of the summer.

"Tyler is another of our targets secured and we are delighted he is back, this time on a permanent basis," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady.

Northampton welcome Colchester United in their opening League Two game of the season on Saturday.

