Ben Nelson appeared in a number of Premier League and Europa League squads for Leicester last season.

Rochdale have signed central defender Ben Nelson on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

Nelson, 18, featured in a number of the Foxes' Premier League and Europa League squads last season.

The Leicester academy graduate is also a member of the England Under-18s team.

"It's great that a Premier League team like Leicester City and a manager like Brendan Rodgers trusts us with Ben's development," said Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale.

He told the club website: external-link "I'm sure Ben will do well here, but it will also be a challenge for him at the same time."

Nelson is Dale's ninth new arrival this summer, as they begin their League Two campaign at home to relegated Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

