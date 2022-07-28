Last updated on .From the section Crawley

John Yems was appointed as Crawley Town manager in December 2019

Ex-Crawley Town manager John Yems has been charged with racial discrimination towards his players by the FA.

Yems, 62, is accused of making 16 comments that had a reference to either ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion, gender or colour between 2019 and 2022, in breach of FA Rule E3.2.

He is also alleged to have discriminated against Crawley players during the same period.

Yems has until 4 August to provide a response to the charges.

He was suspended by the club on 23 April amid "serious and credible accusations" that he used discriminatory language and behaviour towards his players.

Yems then parted company with the League Two side 13 days later, two days after the Football Association announced it was investigating the allegations against him.

When Yems was initially suspended he told BBC Radio Sussex it was "the first he's heard of the allegations".

He has since been replaced as Crawley manager by former Arsenal youth team coach Kevin Betsy.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) is also conducting its own inquiry and providing support to players who have reported claims of racism to them.

"In any walk of life it takes courage for an employee to come forward with concerns about discrimination in their workplace," the PFA said in a statement.

"It's a decision that will involve understandable anxieties regarding potential career impacts and longer term employability.

"That's why it's crucial that the PFA is here to advocate for players and act as an independent source of support and advice on important matters such as this.

"Our message to any players who may have similar concerns, or who may be experiencing issues with discriminatory behaviour, is to speak to your union, either through your club's PFA delegate or directly with the PFA team."