When England face Germany in the European Championship final on Sunday, one player in particular will feel relief at just being at the Wembley showpiece.

In the lead up to the event, veteran German captain Alexandra Popp, 31, almost saw her wretched injury curse strike again.

The Wolfsburg striker's Euro 2013 dream was wrecked because of ankle ligament damage and she had to watch from the sidelines as her team-mates lifted the trophy.

She missed the tournament again four years later with a knee problem. Then, last April, she suffered a serious knee injury which kept her out for 11 months, only returning in March, and she would have missed the tournament once more had it not been postponed because of the pandemic.

But she has returned to action stronger than ever - even testing positive for Covid three weeks before the start could not keep her out of the team this time.

'A leader... and a love of Disney'

While she has a fearsome reputation on the pitch, off it the striker is a relaxed presence around the team.

Wolfsburg team-mate Pia-Sophie Wolter told BBC Sport "Poppi" - as she is affectionately known - is someone who is "very open" with everybody and is "always joking around".

Wolter said: "As we were doing rehab together she would spread her good mood and put on Disney songs in our gym every Friday. Singing along to all of them - a great talent of hers.

"The same goes for her mentality, somebody who is throwing herself in every ball, really giving 100%. The team is always at the forefront.

"When you are standing on the pitch with her, she is a player who lifts you up, keeps you going and is an absolute leader. She is someone you really enjoy playing in the same team with."

Alexandra Popp helped Wolfsburg win the DFB Cup final in May after returning from injury

Popp has seen it all - winners' medals from the Champions League, Bundesliga, U20 World Cup and Olympic Games are all stacked in her trophy cabinet.

However, triumphing at the Euros remains elusive but she looks determined to make up for lost time this year.

The 31-year-old didn't start the opener against Denmark, but came off the bench to net an 86th-minute goal in the 4-0 thrashing of Denmark.

She has been undroppable since, with further strikes against Spain and Finland in the group stages, against Austria in the quarter-finals and a double in the semi-final with France.

Former France defender Laura Georges said on BBC One: "You can see that every time she scores, everyone is around her because they know she has been struggling.

"She is such an important player on and off the field and people are so happy to see her score. She is lifting this team."

Did you know? Popp is one of only two players in the history of the European Championship to score in five consecutive appearances, equalling Frenchman Michel Platini from the men's tournament in 1984

Former England international Fara Williams added: "Alex Popp was waiting for her moment in this tournament.

"She wasn't even in the starting XI in the opening game. It came down to an injury and a substitution. She came on, scored that fourth goal and took her chance.

"That is what players that are hungry do, that is what winners do and Popp is a winner, she has been renowned for that over the years."

'Popp still haunts me to this day'

Two people who know all about Popp's qualities having faced her as an opponent are Scotland defender Jen Beattie and former England international Anita Asante.

Playing for Swedish side FC Rosengard, Asante was part of a team which conceded two goals to Popp during a Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg.

"That still haunts me to this day," Asante told Radio 5 Live's Daily Euros podcast. "When you see her on the pitch, she is an intimidating figure.

"She's lethal in the air. I don't know if many people really can understand how good she is in the air. Her aerial ability, the power, the leap that she has, and her ability to use her physicality - that's one of her super strengths."

Former England defender Anita Asante didn't enjoy her meeting with Alexandra Popp in the Champions League quarter-finals

Beattie, who has faced Popp as an Arsenal player, picked out the German's clever movement as one of her key assets.

"Popp doesn't necessarily run you down for 90 minutes, but she'll pick those intelligent moments to do it. She sniffs out that moment when you're hesitant."

Popp put in a match-winning performance against France to take Germany through to their ninth Euros final, while also becoming the first player ever to score in five consecutive games at the tournament by netting twice in the 2-1 victory.

Her first goal was a sublime volley, outmuscling French right-back Eve Perisset, before scoring the winner with a thumping header, rising above the towering centre-half Wendie Renard to power home.

However, German football journalist Annika Becker says she offers more than just her goal threat.

"She's very important for the team as a team player. She's got great vision, with her passing and build-up play. That's not mentioned enough about her."

And for Popp it's all about the team prize this Sunday, despite her being tied in the race for the Golden Boot, along with England's Beth Mead on six goals apiece.

"The Golden Boot is not my priority - my priority is to win the Euros. If I have the chance to crown the title with that achievement, it would be nice. But if it doesn't happen, then I'll still be happy."