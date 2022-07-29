Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is in his second spell as Burton manager

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says his Burton Albion squad remains a work in progress, but is determined to see the Brewers start the season strongly.

Burton have made six summer signings, with 19-year-old Everton loanee Tyler Onyango the latest arrival.

Hasselbaink says he will be working on transfers to make Burton "stronger, quicker and more competitive" after their season opener against Wycombe.

"You will definitely not see the finished product," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm not that excited yet because there is still, behind the scenes, quite a lot of work to be done. Hopefully we can get it done.

"We need to make sure we are ready for Saturday and work on two fronts - making sure we can compete, and put a really good performance down, then in the background we can bring a few in that will make us better, stronger, quicker and more competitive.

"I'm very confident on the day [against Wycombe] we can be very competitive and really go there and work them hard and get the three points."

Already Hasselbaink says re-signing Calum Butcher from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United will ensure his team plays with more aggression.

"We wanted a little bit more steel, more tackling in the middle of the park, a little nasty in the right way," Hasselbaink said.

The Dutchman also says he now hopes "everything will fall into place" with transfer targets and that planned additions are about reinforcing a squad that can challenge in League One this season.

"You don't need a team but a squad and to be strong," he said.

"There are still a few additions we want to bring in and I think those additions will help us.

"How the market is, people don't want to release certain players, people want to get certain players in first. It's a domino effect, so you have to be patient and wait at times because you want to have the right players."