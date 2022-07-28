Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Robbie Neilson has won 108 of his 189 matches in charge of Hearts

Robbie Neilson has signed a new "long-term" contract as Heart of Midlothian manager, the club have announced.

The 42-year-old's backroom team Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch have also agreed new deals.

Neilson, now in his second spell as Hearts boss, has twice won promotion with the Tynecastle side.

And, last season, his team marked their Scottish Premiership return with a third-placed finish and Scottish Cup final appearance.

Hearts open their Scottish Premiership campaign at home to Ross County on Saturday and will feature in European group stage competition for the first time in 18 years.

Neilson's side will enter the Europa League play-off draw and, even if they lose that tie, have at least Conference League football guaranteed in the autumn.

"The progress the first team has made in a short space of time is unquestionable and that is in no small part due to the talents, professionalism and determination of the coaching staff," said CEO Andrew McKinlay.

"They have raised standards on the park and the entire club has reaped the benefits as we shape up for one of the biggest seasons in the Hearts' history, and I cannot think of a better trio to lead us into it."

Neilson managed MK Dons and Dundee United in between his spells with Hearts, winning the Scottish Championship with United.