Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Rob Hunt (right) spent the past three seasons playing for Swindon Town

League Two side Leyton Orient have signed defender Rob Hunt on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old has spent the past three seasons with Swindon Town, where he made 90 appearances before leaving earlier this summer.

"He's a player that is so versatile he can play anywhere," manager Richie Wellens told the Orient website external-link .

"He knows exactly the rotations we need, and where we want him on the pitch."

Hunt played under Wellens at Swindon, when they won the League Two title on points-per-game after the season was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The defender came through the youth ranks at West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion before signing his first professional contract with the Seagulls in 2013.

Hunt went on to join Oldham Athletic, where he made 81 appearances.

Orient get their League Two campaign under way at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday, 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.