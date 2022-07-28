Close menu

Everton sign winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley for £20m

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments184

Dwight McNeil
Dwight McNeil progressed through the Burnley Academy before making his senior debut in May 2018

Everton have signed Burnley winger Dwight McNeil on a five-year contract in a deal worth about £20m.

McNeil made 140 appearances for the Clarets and has missed just two Premier League games since December 2018.

The former England Under-21 international is Everton's third summer signing after the arrival of his former Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting.

"It is an amazing feeling to sign," said McNeil, 22.

"When I heard about Everton's interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.

"I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up - and that is what I want to do and improve my game.

"I am a direct runner with the ball. I like to get on the ball, cut inside and create chances for the team."

McNeil was second in the Premier League for the most successful dribbles (90) last season and third in the list for the most crosses (199).

He made his England Under-21 debut against Slovenia in October 2019, alongside new Everton team-mates Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey.

McNeil joins an Everton side attempting to rebuild after flirting with relegation last season and losing influential Brazil forward Richarlison to Tottenham earlier in the summer.

"Last season was difficult for the club, but going into the last bit of the season, you saw from the players and fans the desire, mentality and togetherness they have," McNeil added.

"They came together and were united as one. That is massive for players and gives you that extra bit of confidence.

"This season we want to do better and I want to be part of the team to help them do that."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

184 comments

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 15:42

    Nice to see Everton have learned nothing - £20 million for a player that last year played 35 games with a return of 0 goals and 1 assist

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 16:17

      Llion replied:
      disagree with this , Mcneal is decent lad with good work rate, Agree with the stats not being up there, but he will give a decent shift and its what Everton need at the moment.
      Had enough of spending silly money on supposed talent and then flopping.

      DCL will be like a new signing too, Tarkowski is an upgrade on last season defence , also looking forward to seeing Patterson .

  • Comment posted by metaldamo, today at 15:53

    Great bit of business by Burnley

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 16:41

      AndrewMichael replied:
      I told the Owl who comes to sit on my window before bedtime that Everton were going to sign McNeil and he just kept repeating 'who? who? who?' Suppose he had a point.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 15:53

    Relegation incoming for Everton. They have a woeful squad, a hopeless manager and they're buying dross.

    • Reply posted by Greengrass9, today at 16:25

      Greengrass9 replied:
      Thank you mystic Meg

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:50

    1 assist in 40 games last season. 3000+ minutes played.
    that's what £20 million buys

    • Reply posted by Comrade Pravda, today at 16:06

      Comrade Pravda replied:
      Considering how many goals Burnley scored that's probably 50% of the assists ;-)

  • Comment posted by Stix n stonz, today at 15:33

    Good luck to the lad, I hope it works out for him.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 15:42

    Could be a good signing. Everton don't have a lot of money to go throwing around anymore. He's young and has played in the prem and been in a relegation battle before. Given what they can afford and the options available it seems like a good bit of business to me.

    • Reply posted by L33LFC, today at 16:19

      L33LFC replied:
      That experience of being relegated is going to come in handy!

  • Comment posted by Kvin, today at 15:37

    Oh dear. Relegation battle continues. This time they are favorite to go down. Burnley 2.0.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 15:54

      Jon replied:
      Favourite

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 15:53

    ‘How good the team is’. The lad must be off his rocker.

    • Reply posted by Vortex, today at 16:32

      Vortex replied:
      He evidently has low expectations

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 15:39

    How did Burnley get relegated if their players are worth millions

    • Reply posted by supernovr, today at 16:42

      supernovr replied:
      League One players are worth millions these days. 20m for a Prem player is not alot in todays market

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:08

    The Burnley office must have huge windows, because they certainly saw Everton coming!!!!

    • Reply posted by Green1878, today at 16:43

      Green1878 replied:
      Yeah, they really overpaid for Tarkowski.....

  • Comment posted by Mike Mada, today at 15:44

    Burnley are creaming it here. £20M eh! And that £25M for Wood. Brilliant!

    • Reply posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 16:35

      Blessed Abersoch replied:
      They needed to as they are in hock themselves

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 16:18

    Good to see that having a big name manager in Lampard is really help attract the big players.

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 15:57

    Proven to be average at best. Flair player in comparison to the rest of the dross at Burnley. Wouldn't exactly be over the moon if I was an Everton fan.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:27

    I do rate McNeil - in this market, £20m seems a decent price. Feel quite bad for how Burnley's first team squad is being completely dissected for relatively cheap.

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 15:29

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      They are relatively cheap, because ... they're not that good

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:52

    Burnley were only ever in the PL because of the manager Dyche. That's it. Soon as he went so did Burnley. A lot of their players are championship level yet worth millions apparently to some clubs

    • Reply posted by dc, today at 16:10

      dc replied:
      A lot of the players were premiership players, you don't spend that long in top flight football to be a second division player now do you... Dyche turned those players into prem though it's fair to say, and he will probably end up at Everton to manage them again within 6 months.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 15:44

    We all forget that he is only 22, especially after he had that one really good season at Burnley a little while ago. He can only get better.

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 15:44

    It feels like Burnley are being picked to pieces by the vultures.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 16:01

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      Well, they do usually feed on carcasses.

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 15:34

    So Everton are the new Burnley. Drab. Stoic. And skirting around relegation. Inspired stuff by Frank Lampard's Everton.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 16:20

    Lampard will get Everton relegated. No doubt about it

  • Comment posted by tomoso, today at 15:48

    Ha ha , the R/S have woke up. 1st to comment on anything Everton do. How pathetic. Anything to comfort yourselves from being habitually 2nd. No goals in open play in finals , can get near City. Saltzburg last night. Still while you’re sniping at us you’re leaving someone else alone

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport