Close menu

Everton sign winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley for £20m

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments123

Dwight McNeil
Dwight McNeil progressed through the Burnley Academy before making his senior debut in May 2018

Everton have signed Burnley winger Dwight McNeil on a five-year contract in a deal worth about £20m.

McNeil made 140 appearances for the Clarets and has missed just two Premier League games since December 2018.

The former England Under-21 international is Everton's third summer signing after the arrival of his former Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting.

"It is an amazing feeling to sign," said McNeil, 22.

"When I heard about Everton's interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.

"I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up - and that is what I want to do and improve my game.

"I am a direct runner with the ball. I like to get on the ball, cut inside and create chances for the team."

McNeil was second in the Premier League for the most successful dribbles (90) last season and third in the list for the most crosses (199).

He made his England Under-21 debut against Slovenia in October 2019, alongside new Everton team-mates Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey.

McNeil joins an Everton side attempting to rebuild after flirting with relegation last season and losing influential Brazil forward Richarlison to Tottenham earlier in the summer.

"Last season was difficult for the club, but going into the last bit of the season, you saw from the players and fans the desire, mentality and togetherness they have," McNeil added.

"They came together and were united as one. That is massive for players and gives you that extra bit of confidence.

"This season we want to do better and I want to be part of the team to help them do that."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 15:42

    Nice to see Everton have learned nothing - £20 million for a player that last year played 35 games with a return of 0 goals and 1 assist

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 16:17

      Llion replied:
      disagree with this , Mcneal is decent lad with good work rate, Agree with the stats not being up there, but he will give a decent shift and its what Everton need at the moment.
      Had enough of spending silly money on supposed talent and then flopping.

      DCL will be like a new signing too, Tarkowski is an upgrade on last season defence , also looking forward to seeing Patterson .

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 15:53

    Relegation incoming for Everton. They have a woeful squad, a hopeless manager and they're buying dross.

  • Comment posted by metaldamo, today at 15:53

    Great bit of business by Burnley

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:50

    1 assist in 40 games last season. 3000+ minutes played.
    that's what £20 million buys

    • Reply posted by Comrade Pravda, today at 16:06

      Comrade Pravda replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stix n stonz, today at 15:33

    Good luck to the lad, I hope it works out for him.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:27

    I do rate McNeil - in this market, £20m seems a decent price. Feel quite bad for how Burnley's first team squad is being completely dissected for relatively cheap.

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 15:29

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      They are relatively cheap, because ... they're not that good

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 15:42

    Could be a good signing. Everton don't have a lot of money to go throwing around anymore. He's young and has played in the prem and been in a relegation battle before. Given what they can afford and the options available it seems like a good bit of business to me.

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 15:57

    Proven to be average at best. Flair player in comparison to the rest of the dross at Burnley. Wouldn't exactly be over the moon if I was an Everton fan.

  • Comment posted by California Colner, today at 15:41

    One thing for sure about McNeil you’ll never see him kick the Ball with us Right Foot he’s so easy to defend
    Burnley have rob you with the 20m fee

  • Comment posted by Kvin, today at 15:37

    Oh dear. Relegation battle continues. This time they are favorite to go down. Burnley 2.0.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 15:54

      Jon replied:
      Favourite

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 15:27

    Does that take them over the FFP threshold???

    • Reply posted by MJF_dodo, today at 15:30

      MJF_dodo replied:
      No. We went over that years ago.
      Look up ‘creative accounting’ for details.

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 15:39

    How did Burnley get relegated if their players are worth millions

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 15:59

    More money wasted by the people's comedy club 🤣

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 15:53

    ‘How good the team is’. The lad must be off his rocker.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:52

    Burnley were only ever in the PL because of the manager Dyche. That's it. Soon as he went so did Burnley. A lot of their players are championship level yet worth millions apparently to some clubs

    • Reply posted by dc, today at 16:10

      dc replied:
      A lot of the players were premiership players, you don't spend that long in top flight football to be a second division player now do you... Dyche turned those players into prem though it's fair to say, and he will probably end up at Everton to manage them again within 6 months.

  • Comment posted by Mike Mada, today at 15:44

    Burnley are creaming it here. £20M eh! And that £25M for Wood. Brilliant!

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 15:34

    So Everton are the new Burnley. Drab. Stoic. And skirting around relegation. Inspired stuff by Frank Lampard's Everton.

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 15:27

    Good solid signing, but only for a team with ambitions of 15th place, I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by BornOnside, today at 15:40

      BornOnside replied:
      They're looking up!

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 16:15

    Two relegations for two years running it is then.

  • Comment posted by saul shaoul, today at 16:15

    The GB basketball team has had an all black line up before so where were all the complaints from the BBC lefties then? The fact the BBC makes racists comments about the best 11 players picked for England and that they didnt have the right skin colour, just sums up the entire race debate. Disgraceful, these people are a stain on humanity

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport