Aziz Behich recently helped Australia qualify for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar

Signing experienced Australia international Aziz Behich is a "real coup" for Dundee United, according to head coach Jack Ross.

Left-back Behich, 31, has 52 caps, and helped his country qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals last month.

The former PSV Eindhoven player has agreed a two-year deal after leaving Turkish side Giresunspor.

"It's a real coup for us to get a player of his calibre and experience," said Ross.

"In all our talks with him he has shown a real desire to come here. He has a huge hunger for the game and the fans will enjoy watching him.

"He's got a bit of character about him and I think the Scottish game will suit him.

"One of the traits we were looking to add to the squad was speed and energy and I think Aziz will bring that."

Behich played over 200 top-flight games in Turkey, helping Istanbul Basaksehir to their maiden title in 2020.

He follows fellow Australia international Mark Birighitti, midfielders Dylan Levitt and Craig Sibbald, and Scotland striker Steven Fletcher in moving to Tannadice this summer.

