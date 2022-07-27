Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

The changes leave Mings with no official leadership role

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has made John McGinn his new captain in place of Tyrone Mings saying the England defender can "focus more on his own game" without the responsibility.

Mings, 29, said he had "no issues" with the decision, adding: "For me this isn't about John or I, it's about what's right for Aston Villa."

Scotland midfielder McGinn, 27, joined the club in 2018.

Mings had been captain since August 2021 after Jack Grealish left.

"Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision," said Gerrard.

"More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team."

He added: "John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training. He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself."

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has become vice-captain and Ashley Young will be club captain.