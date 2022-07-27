Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Corrie Ndaba was named Salford City's supporters' player of the year last season

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has signed a new three-year contract.

The 22-year-old centre-back has played two League Cup matches and three EFL Trophy games for the Tractor Boys.

He played 31 times for Salford City during a loan spell last season, having spent the first half of 2021 on loan at Scottish side Ayr United.

He follows academy graduates Luke Woolfenden, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys in agreeing new deals with the League One side this summer.