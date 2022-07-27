Last updated on .From the section Everton

Ruben Vinagre did not taste defeat on any of his 16 league and cup appearances for Sporting last season

Everton have signed Portuguese defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old left-back spent last season on loan with Sporting from Wolves, before completing a permanent move in June.

Vinagre will wear the number 29 shirt and becomes Everton's second summer signing after the arrival of defender James Tarkowski from Burnley.

"It's a dream come true to join a big club like Everton," Vinagre said.

"The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

"The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole - one of football's best left-backs - is very big for me."

Vinagre will reunite with the Toffees' director of football Kevin Thelwell, who first brought him to England in 2017 when he was sporting director at Wolves.

"Kevin was important, too, because he knows me very well from when we worked together at Wolves," added Vinagre.

"He explained to me about Everton's proud history and the qualities you need here because it's a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.

"I remember that Goodison Park is a very difficult stadium to play in for opponents because of the atmosphere. Now it's good to be on Everton fans' side. I'm looking forward to getting started."

