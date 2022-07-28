Newtown 1-2 Spartak Trnava (Agg: 2-6)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Aaron Williams' penalty had given Newtown a half-time lead

Spartak Trnava came from behind to beat Newtown and end Welsh involvement in this season's Europa Conference League.

Newtown, beaten 4-1 in the second qualifying round first leg in Slovakia, took the lead through Aaron Williams' penalty after Matej Curma's handball.

Chris Hughes' side held the lead until 18 minutes from time when Samuel Štefánik levelled on the night.

Eight minutes later Martin Bukata sealed victory, slotting home after a fine individual run.

Newtown's defeat came two days after The New Saints' Europa Conference League campaign was ended by Vikingur Reykjavík at Oswestry's Park Hall.

The Robins, who finished third in last season's Cymru Premier, were competing in Europe for a fifth season.

They had advanced to the second qualifying round after beating HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands on penalties.

Newtown manager Chris Hughes said:

"I know people will say that we lost 2-1, but we worried them all night and I thought we were really good, especially in the first half where we looked sharp and got about them.

"We played with a purpose, caused them problems and put balls in the box and deserved to go in front at half-time.

"We tried to open the game up and they made us pay at the end, but up until that point I don't think they ever looked like they were going to score."