Daniel Oyegoke started England's European Under-19 Championship final win over Israel earlier this month

Milton Keynes Dons have signed 19-year-old defender Daniel Oyegoke on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The England youth international has yet to play a senior game since joining the Bees on a three-year deal last summer from Arsenal.

He was part of the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship earlier this month.

Oyegoke played 24 times for Brentford's B side in his first season at the newly-promoted Premier League club.

"Dan is a player we have spoken about a lot this off-season and Liam [Manning, MK Dons head coach] and I were impressed when we had the opportunity to speak with him about a potential move to MK Dons," sporting director Liam Sweeting told the MK Dons website. external-link

"He has a great physical profile and a number of technical qualities which have resulted in some high quality moments for Brentford and with England.

"We are grateful to Brentford for allowing our coaching staff the opportunity to work with Daniel and I look forward to seeing the progress he can make over the course of the season."

