From the section Burton Albion

Tyler Onyango made three substitute appearances in the Premier League last season

Burton Albion have signed Tyler Onyango on a season-long loan from Everton after the midfielder signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

The 19-year-old's new Toffees deal runs until the summer of 2025.

The former England Under-17 international has made four substitute appearances for Everton since making his first-team debut in January 2021.

"He will bring quality to our midfield, along with steel and energy," Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said. external-link

"He's got a bright future ahead and we're happy and thankful that Everton are trusting us with their big asset."

Burton start their League One season at Wycombe on Saturday.

