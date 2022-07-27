Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Lucy Bronze has revealed she plays through the pain of a knee injury as she prepares for England's Euro 2022 final on Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-back, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City this summer, had knee surgery last August after the Olympics.

She scored in England's 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden at Bramall Lane.

"It's been difficult to come back from a knee injury which lingered for a very long time and still is now," she said.

"There are plenty of players who are having to play through pain in their career and I'm now one of them."

Bronze was named the Best Fifa Women's Player in 2020 and BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018 and 2020. She also won three Champions Leagues in a row with Lyon.

"Everyone keeps saying that [she doesn't look like she's struggling] but I don't feel like I did a couple of years ago," she said.

"The Lucy Bronze of a couple of years ago was 'the best player in the world'."

Bronze set up Beth Mead for the opener against Sweden before heading in their second goal herself. She also assisted an Alessia Russo goal in the 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages.

"I'm still happy to be contributing to the team, still playing good football, getting an assist for Beth and getting her up there to get the Golden Boot," she said.

"The goals and assists are not something I consider a major part of my game. I'd much rather the likes of Beth, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp get on the scoresheet. I enjoyed it though.

"I've not scored in a Euros, I've only scored in World Cups.

"The goal came at a really important time straight after half-time, which kind of killed any chance that they had."

England will face the winner of Thursday's semi-final between France and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.