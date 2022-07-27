Sebastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund striker out for several months after tumour surgery
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller will be "out for a few months" after having surgery on a testicular tumour.
The Ivory Coast forward, 28, was diagnosed last week during the team's pre-season training camp in Switzerland.
Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "He had a successful operation last week.
"The operation went very, very well and he's on the right track."
Kehl added that treatment plans are still being discussed and a return date had yet to be fixed.
"Sebastien will be out for a few months but once we can be more precise about that we will communicate it."
Haller joined the Bundesliga side from Ajax earlier this month for 31m euros after a short spell at West Ham.