Wolves striker Raul Jimenez will be out of action for a 'number of weeks' after injuring his knee and groin in a pre-season friendly.

Jimenez, 31, was withdrawn early in a 3-0 win over Besiktas after feeling discomfort to both areas on stretching for the ball.

The club said he had suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee and a minor strain of his adductor

Wolves start their Premier League campaign against Leeds on 6 August.

"Neither injury is very serious but he is expected to be out for a number of weeks," Wolves' head of performance and medicine, Dr Rob Chakraverty revealed.

Jimenez was Wolves' top goalscorer last season with six goals in 34 league appearances.

The Molineux-based club are also without winger Chiquinho, who injured his anterior cruciate ligament during a behind-closed-doors friendly with Burnley earlier this month, while Fabio Silva is not an option to step in having joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan this summer.

Forward Hwang Hee-chan was absent from the win against Besiktas with a hip injury but he has resumed training this week.

Meanwhile, the club added that Adama Traore is "progressing well", the winger having picked up a hamstring injury before the team travelled to Spain for their pre-season tour.