Craig Forsyth earned his four Scotland caps while playing at Derby

Derby County defender Craig Forsyth has recommitted to the rebuilding Rams by signing a new one-year contract.

His previous deal expired while Derby were still in administration.

The 33-year-old is the longest serving player on Derby's books, having made 256 appearances since initially arriving on loan from Watford in 2013.

"There are not many players that stay at a club for ten years, but I want to make the tenth year a worthwhile one," Forsyth told the club website. external-link

"After last year, and the way it finished with relegation and things like that, I wanted to stay. With the new owner in place, I hope we can get back up at the first attempt and make it a good season."

Forsyth's new deal means interim Derby boss Liam Rosenior has a 21-man first-team squad to call on for the start of the League One campaign, having only had seven senior players available to him before David Clowes bought the club on 1 July.

The Rams kick-off the season, which will be their first in the third tier of English football since 1986, against Oxford United at home on Saturday.