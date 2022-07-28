Richard Stearman made 15 appearances for the Rams in 2021-22 following his release by Huddersfield last summer

Derby will use the "pride" shown during last season's turmoil to "try to pull off something special" in League One, says defender Richard Stearman.

Derby spent 282 days in administration and faced an uncertain future before David Clowes took over on 1 July.

He bought the Rams when five senior players had existing deals. They now have 21, with Stearman among five to recommit, while 11 others have arrived.

"It's been thrown together at fairly short notice," Stearman, 34, said.

"I'm impressed with the recruitment that the team has manged to put together. It's very exciting for us to see the calibre of players that we are bringing in, and I'm sure it is the same for the fans as well."

Liam Rosenior has led the rebuilding of the squad as interim manager, having been promoted from assistant to replace Wayne Rooney, who left the club just hours after Derbyshire property developer Clowes stated his intention to take the club out of administration.

Clowes' first move to stabilise the club was to buy Derby's Pride Park home ground from former owner Mel Morris, who had put the club into administration in September 2021.

A week after the ground purchase was confirmed, and just over two weeks after a takeover attempt by American Chris Kirchner collapsed, the club was bought by the local businessman.

"We are thankful there is a club still in place," Stearman told BBC East Midlands Today.

"There is a real sense of optimism around the club and the community. I think the way we went down last year was one with great pride. We have to continue that into this season, do the best we can and hopefully we can pull off something special."

'Don't expect too much too soon'

Rosenior agrees that the "spirit and adversity" of the 2021-22 season, having endured administration and suffered relegation, is something that the team needs to harness as they attempt to get back to the Championship.

"I'm honoured that this period in the club's history will always be remembered," Rosenior said.

"It's an unforgettable moment and hopefully we can bring some unforgettable moments in a positive way and be successful and move this club forward to where it deserves to be."

Despite starting the month without enough players to even field a team, Rosenior has assembled a squad that includes a number of high-profile and experienced campaigners.

Curtis Davies, who was ever-present for the Rams last season and earned the player of the season award, is among the players who re-signed after the club was taken out of administration.

Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane - who helped Barnsley to promotion from League One in 2016 before going up to the Premier League with Aston Villa three years later - his former international team-mate David McGoldrick and an ex-Villa team-mate of his, defender James Chester, are among the 11 to join the Rams.

Rosenior says the entire squad "excites" him and knows "there will be a lot of demand for results" from the side put together.

"The players that have come in all understood where this club has been," Rosenior said.

"What has actually attracted a lot of these players to the club is the connection that we created with the fans last season.

"Obviously we want to win, but we have to build.

"We've seen teams that are 10th in January go on a run and be in the top two at the end the season.

"I know our purple patch will come later in the season so it's about making sure we can stay in touch with the leaders and not expect too much too soon."