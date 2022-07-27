Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Remi Matthews and Alex Mitchell have joined St Johnstone on one-year loan deals.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Matthews, 28, has made 137 club appearances across spells at six clubs, including Hamilton Academical.

Millwall defender Mitchell, 20, has previously been loaned out to Bromley and Leton Orient and has 41 club games.

Both players are available for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against Hibernian in Perth.

