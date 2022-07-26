Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Murray Wallace won Millwall's Player of the Year award last season

Millwall defender Murray Wallace has signed a new long-term deal to stay at The Den.

The 29-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the club since signing from Scunthorpe United in 2018.

The Scot was named the Lions' player of the year last season after scoring six goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Millwall get their new Championship campaign under way at home against Stoke City on Saturday, 30 July.

The Lions have not disclosed the length of Wallace's new contract.

