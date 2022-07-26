Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Alex Bass made his debut for Portsmouth in August 2016

Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Alex Bass from Portsmouth on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has played 63 EFL and cup games for Pompey, Bradford and Southend, with 41 of those senior appearances while at Fratton Park.

He featured 21 times while on loan with the Bantams last season in League Two under manager Mark Hughes.

"This is a massive club and the move represents a great chance for me to test myself," Bass said. external-link

"Sunderland had a great run last season and to earn promotion through the play-offs is always tough, so it shows there is a great bunch of lads here."

Boss Alex Neil added: "We know that we needed to add competition in the goalkeeping department and Alex fits our model in terms of signing another young and up-and-coming player."

