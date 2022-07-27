Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Amy Turner has previously played for Liverpool, Manchester United and Orlando Pride

Tottenham have signed former Manchester United defender Amy Turner on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old has signed a contract until 2024 with Spurs, with the option to extend for a further year.

England's Turner made 67 appearances for United between 2018 and 2021 before spending a season with Orlando Pride in the United States.

"Amy is a leader on and off the pitch and will be an asset to us," Spurs head coach Rehanne Skinner said.

Turner, who has been capped four times by England, helped Manchester United win promotion to the Women's Super League in their inaugural campaign.

She may get an immediate chance to face her previous club at the start of the season as Tottenham open their WSL campaign against United on 11 September.