Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Tess, 8, plays as a midfielder for Scotton Scorchers but has recently been scouted by Leeds United

As England hammered Sweden 4-0 to reach the final of the European Women's Championship, one little girl from Wakefield captured the nation's hearts by dancing and singing along to Sweet Caroline after the final whistle at Bramall Lane.

Eight-year-old Tess, who wasn't even born when the Lionesses reached their last major final in 2009, became an overnight superstar after she was caught on camera showing her support for England - and the clip went viral.

"I found out when Sweet Caroline finished. My mum kept getting texts from people saying, 'Tess is on telly, Tess is on telly!'" she told BBC Radio One.

"When I'm older I want to be a footballer so I was looking at how they were celebrating and thinking of how I was going to celebrate."

It's become tradition to belt out Neil Diamond's 1969 hit, a song 45 years older than Tess, at the end of England games.

"At school we have an end-of-year last day disco in the classroom and we pick songs, and there are always a few people that pick Sweet Caroline and then we all sing the song," she explained.

Asked what it was like to watch England's superb 4-0 victory inside the stadium, Tess said: "It was amazing. I have no words."

A young player who has just been scouted by Leeds United, Tess had the perfect view to watch all the action unfold and see her favourite player, Alessia Russo, score an audacious backheel flick.

"We had brilliant seats right behind the goal," she said.

"Russos's thing [backheel] was right in front of us. That was probably my favourite moment."

Tess' brilliant dance moves earned her a chat with England legend Ian Wright on BBC Breakfast, and the former Arsenal striker was interested to hear if the Lionesses have influenced the youngster's ambitions.

"When you see the girls playing, do you think, 'Oh I could do that one day?' Does it make you feel that?"

"Yeah definitely!" Tess replied.