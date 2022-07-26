Former England defender Alex Scott says "everyone involved in women's football has been waiting for this" after they hammered Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane to reach the Euro 2022 final.

England will face Germany or France at Wembley on Sunday as they bid to w.in their first major trophy.

"Is this real? Someone pinch me. It's hard not to get emotional," said Scott.

"The amount of investment and everything that's gone into the women's game is for a moment like this."

She added: "For this team to get to Wembley is something special. They deserve every accolade coming their way. The FA investment, everyone involved in women's football have been waiting for this."

The successful Female Development Programme, launched in 2013, was funded by £3.7m from the FA and Sport England to get more women and girls involved in football.

Last year, the FA reached a £7m to £8m deal with the BBC and Sky to broadcast the Women's Super League (WSL).

England blew Sweden, ranked second in the world, away in the second half in Sheffield after Beth Mead's 34th-minute opener. Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby completed an impressive win.

"Whatever happens in the final, if the girls aren't allowed to play football in PE like the boys what are we doing?" asked Ian Wright, who won 33 caps for the men's team.

"This will inspire a lot of people. If there's no legacy after this like with the Olympics what are we doing? Girls should be able to play. This is as proud as I've ever felt of any England side."

The game was watched by 28,624 fans, a record for a European Women's Championship semi-final. This tournament has smashed the record for most fans at a Women's Euros - with the previous landmark of 240,055 being passed in the group stages alone.

England's 1-0 win over Austria in the tournament opener was watched by a record 68,871 at Old Trafford, 27,570 clear of the previous landmark. That record will certainly be broken again at Wembley on Sunday.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "This is how you bring the women's game to the forefront. It's not just women and young girls, it's men and young boys in the crowd celebrating. This is phenomenal."

Karen Bardsley was on the bench last time England reached a major final in Euro 2009, when they lost 6-2 to Germany.

She said: "I don't think people realise the impact this is going to have on the women's game in this country. In five or 10 years' time this is going to become the norm."

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, part of an influx of talent into the WSL in recent times, said: "For English women's football this is a great moment. It's not only a month's work, this is years and years of years of work, investment, passion and commitment. You're bearing the fruits of it now."

Former England international Fara Williams, who predicted a 4-0 win for England in the BBC One build-up, said: "We're in a fantastic place, the game is in a fantastic place. I'm excited for Sunday. The nation really got behind them."