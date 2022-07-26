Last updated on .From the section Football

Anthony Limbrick was appointed New Saints head coach in April 2021

The New Saints were knocked out of the Europa Conference League 2-0 on aggregate by Vikingur Reykjavík after a goalless draw at Park Hall.

Kristall Mani Ingason's deflected shot almost increased the Icelandic champions' lead.

The striker should have scored when he shot straight at keeper Connor Roberts.

Saints' frustration was summed up when Declan McManus just failed to connect with Adrian Cieslewicz's cross when unmarked at the far post.

The visitors should have finished off the second qualifying round tie when substitute Nikolaj Hansen worked the ball onto his left foot only for his rising shot to just clear the TNS crossbar.

But in the end their home victory proved enough with Saints unable to fashion a score in the return.

Saints had dropped into the Europa Conference League after the Welsh side were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.

Saints boss Anthony Limbrick said:

"They're an excellent side, one of the better sides we've played in Europe... so to keep them scoreless from open play is an achievement.

"However tonight we were brave, we played two up top, we played a diamond with a 10, we played a winger at right back and we tried to have a right go - although the scoreline might not reflect that.

"I'm really proud of the players and the way they went about it tonight, but we just came up short and we have to accept they were better than us over the two legs."