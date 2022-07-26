Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Yaya Toure is a four-time African Footballer of the Year winner

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is set to take a coaching role with Tottenham's academy.

Spurs were helping the former Ivory Coast international with his coaching badges and he has now completed his Uefa A licence.

Toure, 39, helped City to their first-ever Premier League title in 2012 and also won it with them in 2014 and 2018.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year winner also won the FA Cup and two League Cups with City.

He left the club in 2018 and had short playing spells at Olympiacos and China League One side Qingdao Huanghai.

Toure joined Ukraine's Olimpik Donetsk as assistant coach in 2021 and later that year became an assistant coach external-link at Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny.

Tottenham are also in talks with former striker Jermaine Defoe about him taking a role in their youth set-up.