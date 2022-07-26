Reda Khadra: Sheffield United sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward on loan
Sheffield United have signed Brighton forward Reda Khadra on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old German spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
He could make his debut for the Blades in Monday's league opener against Watford.
"When I played here last season the atmosphere was like nothing I had seen in the Championship," he told the club website.
