Reda Khadra scored four goals in 27 Championship appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season

Sheffield United have signed Brighton forward Reda Khadra on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old German spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

He could make his debut for the Blades in Monday's league opener against Watford.

"When I played here last season the atmosphere was like nothing I had seen in the Championship," he told the club website. external-link

