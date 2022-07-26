A 5-0 loss at home to Milton Keynes Dons on the final day of last season saw Argyle finish in seventh place in League One

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher hopes his side can "overachieve" again this season.

The Pilgrims missed out on a League One play-off place on the final day of last season having been in and around the top six for much of the campaign.

Schumacher starts his first full season as Pilgrims boss after succeeding Ryan Lowe in December.

"It was an overachievement because of financially where we were at," Schumacher told BBC South West.

"You always try and outperform your budget, and we massively outperformed our budget last year from where we were in the division against the teams who had bigger resources than us.

"This year will be the same, we've improved out budget slightly, but it won't be majorly significant and my aim is to again compete with the teams, overachieve and punch above our weight.

"We're building towards getting to the Championship, we're not quite there yet financially, but the team on the pitch are doing well and hopefully this year we can go one step further."

Schumacher has strengthened his squad with five new signings - midfielder Matt Butcher and wing-back Mikel Miller have joined from Accrington and Rotherham respectively on permanent deals.

Meanwhile Swansea City striker Morgan Whittaker,Norwich City defender Bali Mumba and Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz have agreed season-long loans.

"It's been a well thought out and well-executed recruitment process," Schumacher added.

"We went for six targets and we missed out on one who got another deal from his club and hasn't moved.

"So the other five that we went for we've brought in, they were our number one targets.

"We spoke to them about where we're going as a club, we spoke to them about how we feel they're going to improve our team and where we can help them individually as well.

"I'm really pleased with how the off-season's gone and hopefully when the season gets going they can perform."