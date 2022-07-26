Bignot was interim manager at Aston Villa women before joining Birmingham City Women in November last year

Cheltenham Town have appointed Marcus Bignot as their first-team coach following his sacking by Birmingham City women earlier this month.

Bignot, 47, was found to have used abusive language regarding "sexual orientation" during a Women's Super League match against Tottenham.

He was given a seven-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

A statement from Cheltenham said they had given "very careful consideration" to the appointment.

"Marcus has always maintained his innocence of the claims made against him and the board concluded that he should be given another chance to re-build his career and the good reputation he established during a long and successful coaching career in both the men's and women's game," a club statement said.

Former QPR defender Bignot still has two matches left to serve of his ban and was also ordered to attend a face-to-face education programme by the FA.

Cheltenham said they took "due diligence" prior to the hiring, including Bignot working on an unpaid trial period and meeting with the board, representatives of the Robins Trust and Proud Robins LGBTQ+ supporters network, as well as representatives from the Football Supporters Association, League Managers Association and Cheltenham Ladies Football Club.

Chairman David Bloxham said it was the "most sensitive" decision he had had to make at the club.

"The facts of the disciplinary case in straightforward terms are a cause for serious concern demanding careful consideration," he said.

"We recognise the complexity of the issues involved and the need to protect the good reputation of the club, while at the same time considering all the facts and not rushing into a decision which may deny a person a second chance and an opportunity to move on from what has very clearly been an extremely difficult period for him."

A joint statement from the Robins Trust and Proud Robins said they have left "nothing unsaid" to the club on the matter.

"We remain committed to rooting out all forms of discrimination and will continue to work with the club to achieve this and we appreciate Marcus' personal commitment in this regard," the statement added.

Bignot, who made over 600 appearances for clubs across the Football League during his career, will work alongside Wade Elliott at League One Cheltenham, who was promoted from first-team coach to head coach in June.