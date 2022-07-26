Will Forrester: Port Vale sign former Stoke defender
Port Vale have signed defender Will Forrester from Stoke City on a permanent deal.
Forrester, 21, progressed through Stoke's academy after joining aged six and made his first-team debut in May 2021 on the last day of the season.
The versatile defender can play at centre-half or left-back and joined Mansfield Town on loan last August.
However, he was restricted to seven appearances due to an ankle injury and returned to Stoke.
"Will is a real top player, he arrives at the cub having already played Championship football at such a young age," Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke said.
"He's been at Stoke a very long time and he's ready for a new challenge where he can continue to develop as a player and get more regular first team football."
