Arnau Comas and Ben Kennedy battle for possession during the first leg in Switzerland

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he hopes the backing of the Seaview crowd will help his team battle back from their 2-0 deficit in Thursday's second leg tie with Basle in Belfast.

The Swiss outfit beat the Irish Premiership side 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie last week despite being reduced to 10 men.

"2-0 gives us something to play for and the first goal will be important. We are still in it but we need that goal to make the tie alive," said Baxter.

"The performance level of our team over there was exceptional, especially in a defensive sense against a team that was miles above us in football terms.

"We also had to deal with the searing heat. Hopefully the Seaview roar and a bit of 'lady luck' going our way can help us get back into it."

A dramatic 3-0 home win over Gibraltarian side Bruno's Magpies helped Crusaders progress 4-3 from the first qualifying round.

Goals from Dan Ndoye and Adam Szalai gave Basle victory in last Thursday's first leg against the Crues, after midfielder Taulant Xhaka had been sent-off for two fouls in as many minutes in the 33rd minute.

The north Belfast club are competing in Europe for the first time since 2019 and Baxter says there are many benefits to taking on some of the more accomplished teams on the continent.

"It brings so much - the experience of testing yourself against top opposition, different opponents, and then the camaraderie and team bonding side of things from being on trips together.

"It also takes your pre-season training and preparation to a new level which stands you in good stead for the new campaign. Then there are the financial rewards which are also significant," he added.