Mukiele joined Montpellier in 2017, making 50 appearances before his move to Germany in 2018

Paris St-Germain have signed defender Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig on a five-year-deal.

The France international spent four years in Germany after joining from Montpellier, helping Leipzig reach a Europa League semi-final and win the German Cup.

He made 145 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 10 goals and recording 11 assists.

The 24-year-old had previously attracted attention from Chelsea.

Mukiele has represented France from under-18 level and earned his first senior cap in a World Cup qualifier against Finland in September 2021.

The right-back, who can also play as a centre-back, is PSG's third signing of the summer with French striker Hugo Ekitike joining on a season-long loan from Reims and Portuguese midfielder Vitinha on a five-year-deal from Porto.

He is the second to be announced since the arrival of new manager Christophe Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

