Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-0 at Emirates Stadium last season

Arsenal will play their Champions League matches at Emirates Stadium if they reach the group stage of this season's competition.

They will also play at least three Women's Super League matches at the 60,000-capacity stadium rather than Meadow Park, the home of Boreham Wood.

One of the WSL games at the Emirates will be against Tottenham Hotspur.

"The north London derby is a fixture that belongs at Emirates Stadium," said Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall.

"We're delighted to confirm the match will be played there once again this season.

"The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we've seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues.

"I can't wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters."

WSL games against Manchester United and Chelsea are also set to be staged at the Emirates.

Arsenal still need to progress through a round of qualifying to make it into the group stages of the Champions League.