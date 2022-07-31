Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Orel Mangala made 72 league appearances in three years at Stuttgart

Nottingham Forest have signed Orel Mangala on a long-term deal for a reported £12.7m external-link from Stuttgart.

The midfielder, 24, becomes Forest's 12th summer signing as they prepare for their Premier League return.

Mangala played 29 times for Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last season and he has won two international caps since making his Belgium debut in March.

England international Jesse Lingard joined the club on a free transfer this month after leaving Manchester United.

Forest also broke their transfer record on Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi, as well as signing Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Steve Cooper's side start their first top-flight campaign in 23 years with a trip to Newcastle on Saturday, 6 August.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis had assured Cooper that he would have "the ammunition" needed to compete in the Premier League following their Championship play-off final triumph.