Gianluca Scamacca: West Ham sign Italian striker from Sassuolo for £30.5m

Fikayo Tomori and Gianluca Scamacca
Gianluca Scamacca has made seven appearances for Roberto Mancini's Italy but is yet to score

West Ham have signed Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo in a £30.5m deal.

Scamacca joins the Premier League club on a five-year contract with the option to extend another year.

The 23-year-old was the second-highest Italian scorer in Serie A last season with 16 goals from 36 games.

"I've waited a long time for this moment - it's been a dream to play in the Premier League," he said.

"I am really excited to join West Ham - I feel like they are the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding.

"I can't wait to play and show the supporters what I can do in the West Ham shirt - I hope we will love each other."

The forward, who was also linked with Paris St Germain and Juventus, spent time in the academies of both Lazio and Roma before moving to PSV Eindhoven, where he spent 18 months, then returning to Italy to join Sassuolo.

A towering presence at 6ft 5in, Scamacca has earned seven international caps, including a start in Italy's 0-0 Nations League draw with England at Molineux in June.

He becomes West Ham's fourth addition of the summer transfer window following the signing of defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

However, 26-year-old Morocco international Aguerd, signed from French club Rennes last month, has since had surgery on an ankle injury sustained in the club's pre-season friendly against Rangers.

Hammers boss David Moyes has spent the close season trying to bolster his forward options and was in talks with Chelsea's Armando Broja.

"We've been looking to add more strength to our attacking options for a while, so we're delighted to have got Gianluca in," said Moyes.

"He comes really well recommended - and we're looking forward to working with him.

"He's a young centre-forward with a really bright future ahead of him."

West Ham also made an offer to Jesse Lingard but the England forward, 29, decided to join promoted Nottingham Forest on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract.

West Ham reached the Europa League semi-finals last season while finishing seventh in the Premier League to again qualify for Europe, They host champions Manchester City in their first game of the season.

  • Comment posted by Doyley, today at 23:30

    Here in Italy, there is shock that he hasn't gone to PSG...very good player, hard as nails and at 6 foot 5 dangerous at set pieces but also great at holding the ball up and bringing others into play. Bowen is gonna love him, no balls bouncing all over the place like Antonio. Excellent first touch and a hard wicked shot. Italy's number one striker atm and still very young. Very very good business!

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 23:32

      Raymondo replied:
      We're loving your analysis Doyley!

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 23:25

    Every couple seasons thr Hammers get a big money player in who nobody has heard of. He wont be there in 2 seasons time like all the others, revolving door policy at West Ham.

    • Reply posted by Doyley, today at 23:32

      Doyley replied:
      You need to look outside the Premier League...he is well known ever where else..

  • Comment posted by HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston, today at 23:24

    Haven’t West Ham already got a physically imposing striker that doesn’t score many?

    • Reply posted by Lemming, today at 23:41

      Lemming replied:
      No, we have a lone ageing imposing striker who scored well in the first part of the season (6 goals in the first 9 PL rounds) and then ran out of steam.

      Scamacca has a good chance of fitting in really well, as well as the advantages of youth.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 23:24

    Arsenal supporter here and this is the lad I wanted in our team . Great player with strength height and a good touch.

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 23:26

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      Stopped reading your post after I read “Arsenal support here”

  • Comment posted by El Mik, today at 23:19

    Mugs, we would have sold you pepe for £29m.

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 23:22

      Raymondo replied:
      🤣 worth a giggle!

  • Comment posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 23:15

    A lot of money to spend on a random player from a team I’ve never heard of…that’s the prem league for you I guess

    • Reply posted by woopwoop2, today at 23:23

      woopwoop2 replied:
      Not heard of Sassuolo? Don't know much about football then do you?

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 23:14

    £30.5m for a striker who has only managed 24 league goals in 5 years and spent most of his time out on loan. Utter garbage.

    • Reply posted by Daniel, today at 23:16

      Daniel replied:
      34 league goals*

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 23:14

    Do all signings get a HYS? United this, United that!

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 23:16

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      United who, United what?

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 23:10

    6 ft 5 ...physically imposing but can he do it on cold Tuesday night in Stoke in November?? The acid test for any REAL striker

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 23:17

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      Depends if it’s raining or not

  • Comment posted by Grey Ruffian, today at 23:06

    Here's hoping he's another Arnautović but hopefully more loyal ... COYI

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, today at 23:04

    It took time, but is Scamacca the missing piece of the puzzle? We were already the most dangerous from corners, and we just added another 6 feet 5!

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 23:02

    Great news.
    Kostic next please.

  • Comment posted by jduk90, today at 23:02

    Is he a back up or starter as he got 8 in 26 apps last season on loan. His stats don't make for a great read.

    • Reply posted by gwb123, today at 23:05

      gwb123 replied:
      Do you have the right player? He wasn't on loan last season, and he scored 16 in 36 Serie A games

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 23:00

    Sounds like a bargain, can't get much for 30 million these days!!!!

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 22:58

    A gamble without doubt. Hope for them he turns out better than Haller

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 23:18

      Raymondo replied:
      A risk certainly, more than a gamble. Clubs and agents do much more in the way of research, back-up checks, medicals etc these days. Football is a multi-billion industry and signing players is more investment than anything. If he scores 16 goals for WH next season, that generally equates to points = more money for higher league position = European income and so on. As a Hammer I wish him success.

  • Comment posted by Ralph the King, today at 22:58

    Bring it you Irons!

