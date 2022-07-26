Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham have signed Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo in a £30.5m deal.

Scamacca joins the Premier League club on a five-year contract with the option to extend another year.

The 23-year-old was the second-highest Italian scorer in Serie A last season with 16 goals from 36 games.

"I've waited a long time for this moment - it's been a dream to play in the Premier League," he said.

"I am really excited to join West Ham - I feel like they are the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding.

"I can't wait to play and show the supporters what I can do in the West Ham shirt - I hope we will love each other."

The forward spent time in the academies of both Lazio and Roma before moving to PSV Eindhoven, where he spent 18 months, then returning to Italy to join Sassuolo.

A towering presence at 6ft 5in, Scamacca has earned seven international caps, including a start in Italy's 0-0 Nations League draw with England at Molineux in June.

He becomes West Ham's fourth addition of the summer transfer window following the signing of defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

However, 26-year-old Morocco international Aguerd, signed from French club Rennes last month, has since had surgery on an ankle injury sustained in the club's pre-season friendly against Rangers.

