Champions Linfield will feature in the second stream when they travel to newly promoted Newry City

BBC Sport NI will stream the opening game of the 2022-23 Irish Premiership season on Friday, 12 August as Larne host Glentoran at Inver Park.

The second stream will come from the Oval as Glentoran entertain Belfast rivals Crusaders on 19 August.

Two days later, champions Linfield travel to newly promoted Newry City for a Sunday 14:00 BST kick-off.

BBC Sport NI's live-streamed games will be available to watch on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.

Sportsound returns to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday, 13 August when there are four matches taking place.

On 26 August, the BBC cameras will be at Shamrock Park as Portadown host Glentoran while the fourth Friday stream, on 2 September, will see Crusaders take on Larne at Seaview.

Linfield are aiming to secure a fifth title in a row having been taken to the wire by Cliftonville last season.

BBC Sport NI's first five streams of 2022-23 season (all times BST)

Larne v Glentoran, Friday 12 August, 19:45

Glentoran v Crusaders, Friday 19 August, 19:45

Newry City v Linfield, Sunday 21 August, 14:00

Portadown v Glentoran, Friday 26 August, 19:45

Crusaders v Larne, Friday 2 September, 19:45