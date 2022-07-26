Last updated on .From the section Preston

Alvaro Fernandez joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2020

Preston North End have signed Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Red Devils but was named on the bench for their final four Premier League games last season.

Fernandez could feature for his new side in Saturday's Championship opener at Wigan.

"I wanted to go on loan and start to play at a high level," the Spaniard told the club website. external-link

