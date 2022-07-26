Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League has announced that Alison Brittain will become its first female chair.

She will replace interim chair Peter McCormick in early 2023.

Brittain, 57, has previously worked for a variety of large organisations and is chief executive of hospitality firm Whitbread PLC.

"I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League," she said.

"The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities. It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success."

Brittain will chair a Premier League Board which consists of Mai Fyfield, Dharmash Mistry and chief executive Richard Masters, with recruitment for a fifth member ongoing.

The purpose of the Premier League Board is to "protect the integrity of the competition" as well as "implementing the league rules and resolving disputes" and "making recommendations and proposals to clubs on matters of importance".