Derek Agyakwa's two first-team appearances for Watford came in the EFL Cup in September 2020

Port Vale have signed former Watford defender Derek Agyakwa after a successful trial period with the club.

The 20-year-old made two first-team appearances for Watford in his two years at Vicarage Road before being released earlier in the summer.

Agyakwa, who left Dutch side FC Twente 2019, also had a loan spell at Como in Italy's third tier in 2020-21.

"Derek is coming in as a player that we can help to develop and grow," said Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

"He is someone that we can develop for the future and is a somebody that we are looking to build into the player we know he is capable of being."

Agyakwa, whose length of contract with Port Vale has not been disclosed, was signed after featuring in pre-season friendlies against Kidsgrove Athletic and Dundee United and spending time with the League One club during their training camp in Spain.

