Nottingham Forest: Predict the starting line-up for the next Forest match
From the section Nottm Forest
Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Nottingham Forest play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...
My Nottingham Forest line-up
Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of Nottingham Forest is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Forest - go straight to all the best content