Last updated on .From the section Football

The start of a new season is always a time for fresh hope, no matter how your team got on the previous campaign.

Close-season signings and maybe the arrival of a new manager both play their part in raising expectations.

The new English Football League season gets under way this weekend, with a number of clubs starting life under fresh leadership.

But how much do you know about some of those new gaffers? Try our eight-question quiz and let us know how you get on, using #bbcefl on social media.