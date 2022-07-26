EFL 2022-23: How well do you know the managers starting the season with new clubs?
Last updated on .From the section Football
The start of a new season is always a time for fresh hope, no matter how your team got on the previous campaign.
Close-season signings and maybe the arrival of a new manager both play their part in raising expectations.
The new English Football League season gets under way this weekend, with a number of clubs starting life under fresh leadership.
But how much do you know about some of those new gaffers? Try our eight-question quiz and let us know how you get on, using #bbcefl on social media.