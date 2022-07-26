Jack Malone played over 30 games for Derry City last season

Glenavon have signed versatile Derry City midfielder Jack Malone on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old offers a new attacking option to Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton while also being able to play other roles in the middle of the park.

"He played over 30 games for Derry City last year and it shows you how good a player he is, because you don't play for Derry unless you're a top player," said Hamilton.

"He has a lot of potential."

"Jack is somebody I feel will really add to our squad and he has the potential to kick on to bigger and better things.

"If that's the case we will benefit from him for a few years and he will benefit as well.

"He has an opportunity - it's up to him but first and foremost he has to get his place in the team and then take it to another level and get where he wants to be, to become a professional footballer.

"Hopefully we can help him on that journey."