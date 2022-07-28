Crues bow out of Europe after draw with Basel

Match ends, Crusaders 1, Basel 1.
Crusaders impressed in a 1-1 home draw with Basel but the Irish League side were beaten 3-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League qualifier.
The Seaview team had it all to do after the first leg in Switzerland and they fell behind in the first half when Liam Millar curled into the top corner.
Crues captain BJ Burns diverted Jarlath O'Rourke's shot into the net to make it 1-1 early in the second half.
Jonathan McMurray went close for the hosts as Basel held on to progress.
Line-ups
Crusaders
Formation 5-4-1
- 33Tuffey
- 25ClarkeSubstituted forWeirat 72'minutes
- 2Burns
- 3HegartyBooked at 70minsSubstituted forOwensat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 20Larmour
- 15O'Rourke
- 19WinchesterSubstituted forMcMurrayat 60'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 7LowryBooked at 85mins
- 14Forsythe
- 22HeatleyBooked at 90mins
- 8Kennedy
Substitutes
- 6Weir
- 9Lecky
- 10Ebbe
- 17Patterson
- 18Owens
- 23McKeown
- 24Robinson
- 27McMurray
- 36Pauley
- 43Barr
- 45Morrow
FC Basel
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hitz
- 5Lang
- 6Djiga
- 4ComasSubstituted forKatterbachat 68'minutes
- 21PelmardBooked at 74mins
- 8Diouf
- 20Frei
- 19MalesSubstituted forNdoyeat 75'minutes
- 9AmdouniBooked at 21mins
- 7MillarSubstituted forLtaiefat 90'minutes
- 11SzalaiBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 3Katterbach
- 13Salvi
- 16de Mol
- 22López
- 23Burger
- 24Tushi
- 27Ndoye
- 30Kade
- 40Chipperfield
- 42Ltaief
- 72Padula
- 96Mendes Mango Fernandes
- Referee:
- David Smajc
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crusaders 1, Basel 1.
Post update
Foul by Michael Lang (Basel).
Post update
Paul Heatley (Crusaders) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul Heatley (Crusaders) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michael Lang (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Heatley (Crusaders).
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Sayfallah Ltaief replaces Liam Millar.
Post update
Noah Katterbach (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan McMurray (Crusaders).
Post update
Ádám Szalai (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Larmour (Crusaders).
Booking
Jordan Owens (Crusaders) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nasser Djiga (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Owens (Crusaders).
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Diouf (Basel) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Dan Ndoye (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Philip Lowry (Crusaders).
Booking
Ádám Szalai (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ádám Szalai (Basel).