Europa Conference League Qualifying - 2nd Leg
CrusadersCrusaders1FC BaselFC Basel1

Crues bow out of Europe after draw with Basel

Last updated on .From the section Football

Liam Millar celebrates scoring the opener for Basel in north Belfast
Crusaders impressed in a 1-1 home draw with Basel but the Irish League side were beaten 3-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Seaview team had it all to do after the first leg in Switzerland and they fell behind in the first half when Liam Millar curled into the top corner.

Crues captain BJ Burns diverted Jarlath O'Rourke's shot into the net to make it 1-1 early in the second half.

Jonathan McMurray went close for the hosts as Basel held on to progress.

More to follow....

Line-ups

Crusaders

Formation 5-4-1

  • 33Tuffey
  • 25ClarkeSubstituted forWeirat 72'minutes
  • 2Burns
  • 3HegartyBooked at 70minsSubstituted forOwensat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 20Larmour
  • 15O'Rourke
  • 19WinchesterSubstituted forMcMurrayat 60'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 7LowryBooked at 85mins
  • 14Forsythe
  • 22HeatleyBooked at 90mins
  • 8Kennedy

Substitutes

  • 6Weir
  • 9Lecky
  • 10Ebbe
  • 17Patterson
  • 18Owens
  • 23McKeown
  • 24Robinson
  • 27McMurray
  • 36Pauley
  • 43Barr
  • 45Morrow

FC Basel

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hitz
  • 5Lang
  • 6Djiga
  • 4ComasSubstituted forKatterbachat 68'minutes
  • 21PelmardBooked at 74mins
  • 8Diouf
  • 20Frei
  • 19MalesSubstituted forNdoyeat 75'minutes
  • 9AmdouniBooked at 21mins
  • 7MillarSubstituted forLtaiefat 90'minutes
  • 11SzalaiBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 3Katterbach
  • 13Salvi
  • 16de Mol
  • 22López
  • 23Burger
  • 24Tushi
  • 27Ndoye
  • 30Kade
  • 40Chipperfield
  • 42Ltaief
  • 72Padula
  • 96Mendes Mango Fernandes
Referee:
David Smajc

Match Stats

Home TeamCrusadersAway TeamFC Basel
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crusaders 1, Basel 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crusaders 1, Basel 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Michael Lang (Basel).

  4. Post update

    Paul Heatley (Crusaders) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Paul Heatley (Crusaders) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Michael Lang (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paul Heatley (Crusaders).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Basel. Sayfallah Ltaief replaces Liam Millar.

  9. Post update

    Noah Katterbach (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan McMurray (Crusaders).

  11. Post update

    Ádám Szalai (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Larmour (Crusaders).

  13. Booking

    Jordan Owens (Crusaders) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Nasser Djiga (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Owens (Crusaders).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Diouf (Basel) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Dan Ndoye (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Philip Lowry (Crusaders).

  19. Booking

    Ádám Szalai (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ádám Szalai (Basel).

