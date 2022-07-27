Close menu
Champions League Qualifying - 2nd Leg
Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt8LinfieldLinfield0

Champions League: Ten-man Linfield bow out after heavy defeat by Bodo/Glimt

Champions League

Amahl Pellegrino celebrates
Amahl Pellegrino scored twice for Bodo/Glimt, the first a brilliant curling right-footed effort

Ten-man Linfield bowed out of the Champions League as they were thrashed by Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their second-round qualifier in Norway.

After Linfield's 1-0 win last week, Hugo Vetlesen's early opener levelled the tie for the hosts.

Victor Boniface doubled the lead on the night from the spot after Kirk Millar was sent off for handball.

Amahl Pellegrino (2), Ulrik Saltnes, Runar Espejord (2) and Alfons Sampsted wrapped up an emphatic win for Bodo.

Bodo will play Lithuania's FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of qualifying while Linfield drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League, where they will face either Qarabag or FC Zurich.

Millar was the Linfield hero last week with his exquisite late lob giving the four-in-a-row Irish Premiership champions a slender advantage heading into Wednesday's return leg.

However, the experienced winger's night in Norway ended prematurely when he was dismissed for stopping Vetlesen's goal-bound effort after 21 minutes.

With Vetlesen having already given Bodo the lead on the night, Boniface's spot-kick left David Healy's side with a mountain to climb.

But the hosts refused to relent and put another two past Linfield keeper Chris Johns before half-time with Pellegrino curling a superb shot into the corner before captain Saltnes stretched to connect with a Sampsted cross.

Kirk Millar receives a red card for handball
Linfield were forced to play most of the game with 10 men following Millar's 21st-minute dismissal

The Norwegians made three substitutions at the break but that did not disrupt their rhythm as they continued to lay siege to the Linfield goal, with substitute Espejord netting a fifth from close range after Johns had kept out Elias Hagen's shot.

Pellegrino notched his second from the spot after Ben Hall's foul on Anders Konradsen before Sampsted finished off a slick Bodo/Glimt move with 17 minutes from time

On 88, Linfield's miserable evening was complete when Espejord struck for the second time to cap a hugely impressive showing from the home side.

Linfield must now regroup in time for Europa League qualifying in which they face a possible reunion with Qarabag.

The Blues came up against the Azerbaijan side in the Europa League play-off in 2019 with Healy's men going out on away goals as they fell agonisingly short in their bid to become the first Irish League side in history to make the group stages of a European competition.

Line-ups

Bodø/Glimt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Haikin
  • 5WembangomoSubstituted forTjærandsen-Skauat 45'minutes
  • 6Amundsen
  • 4Høibråten
  • 3Sampsted
  • 10Vetlesen
  • 23Hagen
  • 14SaltnesSubstituted forKonradsenat 45'minutes
  • 32MvukaSubstituted forKoomsonat 64'minutes
  • 8BonifaceSubstituted forEspejordat 45'minutes
  • 7PellegrinoSubstituted forSørliat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Espejord
  • 15Konradsen
  • 17Vetti
  • 20Sjøvold
  • 24Nordås
  • 25Andersen
  • 27Sørli
  • 37Tjærandsen-Skau
  • 77Koomson

Linfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johns
  • 18Finlayson
  • 15Hall
  • 2Roscoe-Byrne
  • 16ClarkeSubstituted forArcherat 75'minutes
  • 22MulgrewBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 56'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 5Shields
  • 7MillarBooked at 20mins
  • 20FallonSubstituted forClarkeat 56'minutes
  • 10StewartSubstituted forPalmerat 56'minutes
  • 14McDaidSubstituted forQuinnat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Newberry
  • 8McClean
  • 17McKee
  • 19Devine
  • 23Vertainen
  • 25Pepper
  • 31Quinn
  • 34Clarke
  • 35Palmer
  • 51Walsh
  • 52Williamson
  • 53Archer
Referee:
Roi Reinshreiber

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bodø/Glimt 8, Linfield 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 8, Linfield 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 8, Linfield 0. Runar Espejord (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sondre Sørli.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Linfield. Joshua Archer replaces Matthew Clarke.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 7, Linfield 0. Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Vetlesen.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Sondre Sørli replaces Amahl Pellegrino.

  7. Booking

    Kyle McClean (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Gilbert Koomson replaces Joel Mvuka.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Linfield. Niall Quinn replaces Robbie McDaid.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Linfield. Andrew Clarke replaces Stephen Fallon.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Linfield. Kyle McClean replaces James Mulgrew.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Linfield. Cameron Palmer replaces Jordan Stewart.

  13. Booking

    James Mulgrew (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 6, Linfield 0. Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 5, Linfield 0. Runar Espejord (Bodø/Glimt) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Anders Konradsen replaces Ulrik Saltnes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Runar Espejord replaces Victor Boniface.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Ask Tjærandsen-Skau replaces Brice Wembangomo.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bodø/Glimt 4, Linfield 0.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 4, Linfield 0.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

