Ten-man Linfield bowed out of the Champions League as they were thrashed by Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their second-round qualifier in Norway.
After Linfield's 1-0 win last week, Hugo Vetlesen's early opener levelled the tie for the hosts.
Victor Boniface doubled the lead on the night from the spot after Kirk Millar was sent off for handball.
Amahl Pellegrino (2), Ulrik Saltnes, Runar Espejord (2) and Alfons Sampsted wrapped up an emphatic win for Bodo.
Bodo will play Lithuania's FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of qualifying while Linfield drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League, where they will face either Qarabag or FC Zurich.
Millar was the Linfield hero last week with his exquisite late lob giving the four-in-a-row Irish Premiership champions a slender advantage heading into Wednesday's return leg.
However, the experienced winger's night in Norway ended prematurely when he was dismissed for stopping Vetlesen's goal-bound effort after 21 minutes.
With Vetlesen having already given Bodo the lead on the night, Boniface's spot-kick left David Healy's side with a mountain to climb.
But the hosts refused to relent and put another two past Linfield keeper Chris Johns before half-time with Pellegrino curling a superb shot into the corner before captain Saltnes stretched to connect with a Sampsted cross.
The Norwegians made three substitutions at the break but that did not disrupt their rhythm as they continued to lay siege to the Linfield goal, with substitute Espejord netting a fifth from close range after Johns had kept out Elias Hagen's shot.
Pellegrino notched his second from the spot after Ben Hall's foul on Anders Konradsen before Sampsted finished off a slick Bodo/Glimt move with 17 minutes from time
On 88, Linfield's miserable evening was complete when Espejord struck for the second time to cap a hugely impressive showing from the home side.
Linfield must now regroup in time for Europa League qualifying in which they face a possible reunion with Qarabag.
The Blues came up against the Azerbaijan side in the Europa League play-off in 2019 with Healy's men going out on away goals as they fell agonisingly short in their bid to become the first Irish League side in history to make the group stages of a European competition.
Line-ups
Bodø/Glimt
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Haikin
- 5WembangomoSubstituted forTjærandsen-Skauat 45'minutes
- 6Amundsen
- 4Høibråten
- 3Sampsted
- 10Vetlesen
- 23Hagen
- 14SaltnesSubstituted forKonradsenat 45'minutes
- 32MvukaSubstituted forKoomsonat 64'minutes
- 8BonifaceSubstituted forEspejordat 45'minutes
- 7PellegrinoSubstituted forSørliat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Espejord
- 15Konradsen
- 17Vetti
- 20Sjøvold
- 24Nordås
- 25Andersen
- 27Sørli
- 37Tjærandsen-Skau
- 77Koomson
Linfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johns
- 18Finlayson
- 15Hall
- 2Roscoe-Byrne
- 16ClarkeSubstituted forArcherat 75'minutes
- 22MulgrewBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 56'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 5Shields
- 7MillarBooked at 20mins
- 20FallonSubstituted forClarkeat 56'minutes
- 10StewartSubstituted forPalmerat 56'minutes
- 14McDaidSubstituted forQuinnat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Newberry
- 8McClean
- 17McKee
- 19Devine
- 23Vertainen
- 25Pepper
- 31Quinn
- 34Clarke
- 35Palmer
- 51Walsh
- 52Williamson
- 53Archer
- Referee:
- Roi Reinshreiber
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 8, Linfield 0.
Goal!
Goal! Bodø/Glimt 8, Linfield 0. Runar Espejord (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sondre Sørli.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Joshua Archer replaces Matthew Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Bodø/Glimt 7, Linfield 0. Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Vetlesen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Sondre Sørli replaces Amahl Pellegrino.
Booking
Kyle McClean (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Gilbert Koomson replaces Joel Mvuka.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Niall Quinn replaces Robbie McDaid.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Andrew Clarke replaces Stephen Fallon.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Kyle McClean replaces James Mulgrew.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Cameron Palmer replaces Jordan Stewart.
Booking
James Mulgrew (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Bodø/Glimt 6, Linfield 0. Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bodø/Glimt 5, Linfield 0. Runar Espejord (Bodø/Glimt) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Anders Konradsen replaces Ulrik Saltnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Runar Espejord replaces Victor Boniface.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Ask Tjærandsen-Skau replaces Brice Wembangomo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bodø/Glimt 4, Linfield 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 4, Linfield 0.