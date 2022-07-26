Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Linfield defender Matthew Clarke in action during the club's first qualifying round tie against The New Saints

Linfield defender Matthew Clarke says the club have an opportunity to complete a "historic" victory in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Bodø/Glimt on Wednesday.

Kirk Millar's audacious goal gave the Irish Premiership champions a 1-0 first-leg win over the Norwegian champions at Windsor Park last week.

"We'll have a real hunger and desire to get over the line," said Clarke.

"We will go there with a gameplan and hopefully it is a positive outcome."

Blues winger Millar charged the ball down well before composing himself and delivering an exquisite chip over visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin with seven minutes remaining of the first leg of the second qualifying round tie in Belfast.

The Norwegian champions enjoyed wins against Celtic and Roma in last season's Europa Conference League but must now come back from a goal down if they are to progress in the Champions League.

"We are looking forward to what could be a historic night for the football club," Clarke told Linfield's official YouTube channel. external-link

"We realise how big a task it is going to be and the teams Bodø have beaten at home so we are under no illusions about the quality and threat they possess.

"It was hard to take in the performance and result last week but 'hats off' to the manager and coaching staff in how they prepared us, and the boys executed it very well.

"We were well drilled and all understood our roles."

Linfield's Robbie McDaid in action against Marius Hibrten of Bodø during the first leg at Windsor Park

Wednesday night's match could mark a personal milestone for the 28-year-old Castlederg native, who, if selected, will join club legend Noel Bailie in making the second highest number of appearances for Linfield in Europe with 36.

"To even be mentioned in the same breath as a legend of the club like Noel Bailie is unbelievable," enthused Clarke.

"It would be a great achievement, something me and my family can be proud of. Hopefully there will be more European games to come for me."

Some over-exuberant celebrations with team-mate Jordan Stewart left Clarke with a nose injury after last week's win, but the left-back is fit and raring to go to face Bodø.

"I maybe shouldn't have joined in [the celebrations] going by my nose. It was a freak incident," he explained.

"I'm grand, I've got three stitches in my nose and I'll be 100% to go."

The winner of the tie will play either Malmo of Sweden or FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying - with the Lithuanian side winning the first leg 1-0 last week.

The team that loses, meanwhile, will drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League and would play either Qarabag or FC Zurich, with Qarabag taking a 3-2 lead to Switzerland.