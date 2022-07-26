Close menu
Champions League Qualifying - 2nd Leg
Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt17:00LinfieldLinfield
Venue: Aspmyra Stadion

Champions League: Linfield have opportunity for 'historic win'

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Matthew Clarke in action against The New Saints
Linfield defender Matthew Clarke in action during the club's first qualifying round tie against The New Saints

Linfield defender Matthew Clarke says the club have an opportunity to complete a "historic" victory in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Bodø/Glimt on Wednesday.

Kirk Millar's audacious goal gave the Irish Premiership champions a 1-0 first-leg win over the Norwegian champions at Windsor Park last week.

"We'll have a real hunger and desire to get over the line," said Clarke.

"We will go there with a gameplan and hopefully it is a positive outcome."

Blues winger Millar charged the ball down well before composing himself and delivering an exquisite chip over visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin with seven minutes remaining of the first leg of the second qualifying round tie in Belfast.

The Norwegian champions enjoyed wins against Celtic and Roma in last season's Europa Conference League but must now come back from a goal down if they are to progress in the Champions League.

"We are looking forward to what could be a historic night for the football club," Clarke told Linfield's official YouTube channel.external-link

"We realise how big a task it is going to be and the teams Bodø have beaten at home so we are under no illusions about the quality and threat they possess.

"It was hard to take in the performance and result last week but 'hats off' to the manager and coaching staff in how they prepared us, and the boys executed it very well.

"We were well drilled and all understood our roles."

Linfield's Robbie McDaid in action against Marius Hibrten of Bodø during the first leg at Windsor Park
Linfield's Robbie McDaid in action against Marius Hibrten of Bodø during the first leg at Windsor Park

Wednesday night's match could mark a personal milestone for the 28-year-old Castlederg native, who, if selected, will join club legend Noel Bailie in making the second highest number of appearances for Linfield in Europe with 36.

"To even be mentioned in the same breath as a legend of the club like Noel Bailie is unbelievable," enthused Clarke.

"It would be a great achievement, something me and my family can be proud of. Hopefully there will be more European games to come for me."

Some over-exuberant celebrations with team-mate Jordan Stewart left Clarke with a nose injury after last week's win, but the left-back is fit and raring to go to face Bodø.

"I maybe shouldn't have joined in [the celebrations] going by my nose. It was a freak incident," he explained.

"I'm grand, I've got three stitches in my nose and I'll be 100% to go."

The winner of the tie will play either Malmo of Sweden or FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying - with the Lithuanian side winning the first leg 1-0 last week.

The team that loses, meanwhile, will drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League and would play either Qarabag or FC Zurich, with Qarabag taking a 3-2 lead to Switzerland.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th July 2022

  • Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt17:00LinfieldLinfield
  • FenerbahçeFenerbahçe18:00Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF18:00ZalgirisZalgiris
  • ZürichZürich18:00FK QarabagFK Qarabag
  • Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava19:30Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC
  • OlympiakosOlympiakos20:00Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal6312129310
3Atalanta61321213-16
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg6123510-55

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport